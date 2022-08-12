Victory Capital Management Inc. Boosts Stake in PS Business Parks, Inc. (NYSE:PSB)

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in PS Business Parks, Inc. (NYSE:PSB – Get Rating) by 89.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 5,351 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in PS Business Parks were worth $2,126,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSB. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of PS Business Parks by 2.0% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 18,342 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,083,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of PS Business Parks during the fourth quarter worth about $1,113,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of PS Business Parks during the fourth quarter worth about $1,886,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of PS Business Parks by 121.9% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 446 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Trading LLC lifted its position in shares of PS Business Parks by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC now owns 1,646 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. 71.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PS Business Parks Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PSB opened at $187.44 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $187.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $176.13. PS Business Parks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $149.58 and a 52-week high of $189.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 0.43.

PS Business Parks Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 19th were issued a $0.2168 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 18th. PS Business Parks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.58%.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of PS Business Parks in a research report on Saturday, August 6th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

About PS Business Parks

PS Business Parks, Inc, a member of the S&P MidCap 400, is a REIT that acquires, develops, owns, and operates commercial properties, primarily multi-tenant industrial, flex, and office space. As of September 30, 2020, the Company wholly owned 27.5 million rentable square feet with approximately 5,000 commercial customers in six states.

