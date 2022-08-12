Victory Capital Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD)

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD – Get Rating) by 10.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 174,988 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 17,017 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,100,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $117,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 77.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,432 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 6,289 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 19,852 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 2,195 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $237,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 533.2% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 21,029 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 17,708 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, COO Jason Rickard sold 18,041 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.75, for a total transaction of $211,981.75. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 376,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,426,577.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Ironwood Pharmaceuticals news, COO Jason Rickard sold 18,041 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.75, for a total value of $211,981.75. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 376,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,426,577.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas A. Mccourt sold 23,229 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.35, for a total value of $263,649.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 757,785 shares in the company, valued at $8,600,859.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 295,530 shares of company stock valued at $3,499,454. Corporate insiders own 13.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on IRWD shares. StockNews.com raised Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Piper Sandler started coverage on Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock.

NASDAQ IRWD opened at $11.55 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.44 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 26.52 and a quick ratio of 26.52. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.13 and a 1-year high of $14.27.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $97.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.51 million. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 31.01% and a net margin of 41.65%. The business’s revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current year.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a healthcare company, focuses on the development and commercialization of gastrointestinal (GI) products. It markets linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C agonist for the treatment of adults suffering from irritable bowel syndrome with constipation (IBS-C) or chronic idiopathic constipation (CIC) under the LINZESS name in the United States and Mexico, as well as under the CONSTELLA name in the Canada and European Union.

