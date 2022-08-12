Victory Capital Management Inc. Buys 44,008 Shares of Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN)

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN – Get Rating) by 439.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,031 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 44,008 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Hawkins were worth $2,379,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in Hawkins in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hawkins during the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Hawkins by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,183 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Hawkins during the 1st quarter worth about $133,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Hawkins during the 4th quarter worth about $203,000. 64.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HWKN stock opened at $43.17 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $906.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.67 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.88. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.50. Hawkins, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.44 and a 52 week high of $48.12.

Hawkins ( NASDAQ:HWKN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $222.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.90 million. Hawkins had a net margin of 6.50% and a return on equity of 18.33%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Hawkins, Inc. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. Hawkins’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.62%.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Hawkins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday.

Hawkins, Inc blends, manufactures, and distributes chemicals and other specialty ingredients in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Water Treatment, and Health and Nutrition. The Industrial segment offers industrial chemicals, products, and services to agriculture, chemical processing, electronics, energy, food, pharmaceutical, and plating industries.

