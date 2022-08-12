Victory Capital Management Inc. Buys New Stake in 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU)

Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 158,470 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,104,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vienna Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in 2U during the fourth quarter valued at $92,000. Tiedemann Advisors LLC bought a new position in 2U during the first quarter valued at $133,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in 2U during the fourth quarter valued at $166,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in 2U during the first quarter valued at $173,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its position in 2U by 49.3% during the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 10,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ TWOU opened at $8.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $654.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.04 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.92. 2U, Inc. has a one year low of $7.28 and a one year high of $39.53.

2U ( NASDAQ:TWOU Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The software maker reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $241.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $254.26 million. 2U had a negative net margin of 32.55% and a negative return on equity of 20.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.42) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that 2U, Inc. will post -1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on TWOU. StockNews.com upgraded shares of 2U from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of 2U from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of 2U from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Barrington Research lowered their target price on shares of 2U from $25.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Macquarie lowered shares of 2U from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, July 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.27.

2U, Inc operates as an education technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Degree Program and Alternative Credential. The Degree Program segment provides the technology and services to nonprofit colleges and universities to enable the online delivery of degree programs.

