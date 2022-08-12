Victory Capital Management Inc. Cuts Stake in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC)

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 214,942 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 15,382 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in AGNC Investment were worth $2,360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Banque Pictet & Cie SA grew its position in AGNC Investment by 38.6% during the 1st quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 269,345 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,528,000 after purchasing an additional 75,064 shares during the last quarter. Brio Consultants LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AGNC Investment during the 1st quarter valued at about $297,000. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 160,599 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,104,000 after acquiring an additional 6,976 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 146,112 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,914,000 after acquiring an additional 3,198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 16,170 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. 47.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AGNC. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of AGNC Investment from $17.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of AGNC Investment from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $14.50 to $11.50 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of AGNC Investment from $15.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Piper Sandler raised shares of AGNC Investment from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $13.50 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Maxim Group dropped their price objective on shares of AGNC Investment from $17.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.00.

AGNC Investment Price Performance

NASDAQ AGNC opened at $12.68 on Friday. AGNC Investment Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.99 and a 12 month high of $16.75. The stock has a market cap of $6.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.64 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.24. AGNC Investment had a negative net margin of 69.82% and a positive return on equity of 20.36%. The company had revenue of $315.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $323.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 35.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

AGNC Investment Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a aug 22 dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. AGNC Investment’s payout ratio is currently -75.39%.

About AGNC Investment

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

