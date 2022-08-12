Victory Capital Management Inc. Decreases Stake in Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC)

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC – Get Rating) by 85.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 83,336 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 487,832 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Taylor Morrison Home were worth $2,183,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of TMHC. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in Taylor Morrison Home by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 14,918 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Taylor Morrison Home in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,027,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in Taylor Morrison Home in the 4th quarter worth approximately $406,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Taylor Morrison Home by 59.6% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 18,421 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 6,878 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Taylor Morrison Home by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 128,345 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,487,000 after purchasing an additional 5,516 shares during the period. 94.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Taylor Morrison Home Stock Up 0.8 %

TMHC stock opened at $28.57 on Friday. Taylor Morrison Home Co. has a 1-year low of $20.05 and a 1-year high of $35.51. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $25.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 5.18 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.75.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Taylor Morrison Home ( NYSE:TMHC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The construction company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.42. Taylor Morrison Home had a return on equity of 22.19% and a net margin of 11.27%. The firm had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Taylor Morrison Home Co. will post 9.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on TMHC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Taylor Morrison Home from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group raised Taylor Morrison Home from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, July 11th. StockNews.com raised Taylor Morrison Home from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Taylor Morrison Home from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, B. Riley downgraded Taylor Morrison Home from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.14.

About Taylor Morrison Home

(Get Rating)

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It also develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties under the Urban Form brand name; and offers title insurance and closing settlement services, as well as financial services.

