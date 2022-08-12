Victory Capital Management Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA)

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA – Get Rating) by 81.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,192 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 224,684 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Avista were worth $2,036,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Avista by 121.1% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 639 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Avista in the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. Convergence Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Avista in the 1st quarter valued at about $144,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avista during the 4th quarter valued at about $146,000. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avista during the 4th quarter valued at about $209,000. 82.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Avista from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th.

Insider Activity

Avista Stock Down 0.6 %

In related news, Chairman Scott L. Morris sold 7,627 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $335,588.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 130,398 shares in the company, valued at $5,737,512. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, SVP Jason R. Thackston sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.37, for a total transaction of $54,212.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,152,340.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Chairman Scott L. Morris sold 7,627 shares of Avista stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $335,588.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 130,398 shares in the company, valued at $5,737,512. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 9,226 shares of company stock worth $404,909. 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AVA opened at $42.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.75. Avista Co. has a 1 year low of $37.73 and a 1 year high of $46.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $42.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.30. The company has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of 20.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 0.53.

Avista (NYSE:AVA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.01). Avista had a net margin of 9.53% and a return on equity of 6.80%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Avista Co. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Avista Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. Avista’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 85.44%.

About Avista

(Get Rating)

Avista Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company. It operates in two segments, Avista Utilities and AEL&P. The Avista Utilities segment provides electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington and northern Idaho; and natural gas distribution services in parts of northeastern and southwestern Oregon, as well as generates electricity in Washington, Idaho, Oregon, and Montana.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

