Victory Capital Management Inc. Decreases Stock Position in CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX)

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 111,053 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 6,287 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in CNX Resources were worth $2,282,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CNX. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CNX Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CNX Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of CNX Resources by 28,913.3% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 4,352 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 4,337 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in shares of CNX Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of CNX Resources by 3,767.1% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,646 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. 95.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
CNX Resources Trading Up 5.1 %
Shares of CNX stock opened at $17.04 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $18.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.64. CNX Resources Co. has a 12-month low of $10.41 and a 12-month high of $24.21. The firm has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.32.
CNX Resources Company Profile
CNX Resources Corporation, an independent natural gas and midstream company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas properties in the Appalachian Basin. The company operates in two segments, Shale and Coalbed Methane. It produces and sells pipeline quality natural gas primarily for gas wholesalers.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on CNX Resources (CNX)
