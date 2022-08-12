Victory Capital Management Inc. Decreases Stock Position in CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX)

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 111,053 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 6,287 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in CNX Resources were worth $2,282,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CNX. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CNX Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CNX Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of CNX Resources by 28,913.3% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 4,352 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 4,337 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in shares of CNX Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of CNX Resources by 3,767.1% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,646 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. 95.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CNX Resources alerts:

CNX Resources Trading Up 5.1 %

Shares of CNX stock opened at $17.04 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $18.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.64. CNX Resources Co. has a 12-month low of $10.41 and a 12-month high of $24.21. The firm has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.32.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CNX Resources Company Profile

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CNX shares. MKM Partners reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of CNX Resources in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on CNX Resources to $23.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on CNX Resources to $31.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on CNX Resources from $16.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut CNX Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CNX Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.63.

(Get Rating)

CNX Resources Corporation, an independent natural gas and midstream company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas properties in the Appalachian Basin. The company operates in two segments, Shale and Coalbed Methane. It produces and sells pipeline quality natural gas primarily for gas wholesalers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for CNX Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNX Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.