Victory Capital Management Inc. Grows Stake in NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 112,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,652 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in NMI were worth $2,069,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NMIH. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of NMI during the 1st quarter worth $64,000. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NMI during the 4th quarter worth $208,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of NMI by 24.8% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 1,926 shares during the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of NMI during the 4th quarter worth $231,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of NMI during the 4th quarter worth $239,000. 95.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of NMI from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Compass Point lowered their price target on shares of NMI to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of NMI from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of NMI to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of NMI from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.56.

NMIH stock opened at $21.66 on Friday. NMI Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.33 and a 1 year high of $27.25. The company has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.20 and a beta of 1.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.92 and a 200 day moving average of $19.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

In related news, Director Michael Curry Montgomery sold 1,796 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.39, for a total value of $33,028.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $743,397.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NMI Holdings, Inc provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance services; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

