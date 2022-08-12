Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $2.10 Million Stake in AECOM (NYSE:ACM)

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Rating) by 97.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 29,753 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 14,651 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in AECOM were worth $2,099,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ACM. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in AECOM by 107.6% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 355 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in AECOM during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC acquired a new stake in AECOM during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in AECOM during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new stake in AECOM during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. 86.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AECOM alerts:

AECOM Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ACM opened at $74.95 on Friday. AECOM has a fifty-two week low of $60.74 and a fifty-two week high of $79.97. The stock has a market cap of $10.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.69, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.73.

AECOM Announces Dividend

AECOM ( NYSE:ACM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The construction company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.04. AECOM had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 18.04%. The business had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AECOM will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. AECOM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ACM. Citigroup decreased their price target on AECOM from $92.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of AECOM in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $91.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of AECOM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group set a $76.00 price objective on shares of AECOM in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of AECOM from $80.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AECOM presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.88.

AECOM Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional infrastructure consulting services for governments, businesses, and organizations in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, construction and program management, and investment and development services to commercial and government clients.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for AECOM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AECOM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.