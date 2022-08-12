Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $2.16 Million Holdings in Inhibrx, Inc. (NASDAQ:INBX)

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Inhibrx, Inc. (NASDAQ:INBX – Get Rating) by 20.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 99,951 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,998 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Inhibrx were worth $2,157,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital World Investors increased its stake in Inhibrx by 36.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,631,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,250,000 after buying an additional 431,547 shares during the period. Perceptive Advisors LLC increased its stake in Inhibrx by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 1,343,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,670,000 after buying an additional 222,000 shares during the period. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. increased its stake in Inhibrx by 118.1% in the 4th quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 654,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,575,000 after buying an additional 354,348 shares during the period. Darwin Global Management Ltd. increased its stake in Inhibrx by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Darwin Global Management Ltd. now owns 591,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,852,000 after buying an additional 49,389 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. acquired a new position in Inhibrx in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $16,390,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.59% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ INBX opened at $23.53 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 7.50, a quick ratio of 7.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.34. The company has a market cap of $918.54 million, a P/E ratio of -8.23 and a beta of 3.24. Inhibrx, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.67 and a 1 year high of $47.90.

Inhibrx ( NASDAQ:INBX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $0.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.00 million. Inhibrx had a negative return on equity of 430.07% and a negative net margin of 1,575.91%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Inhibrx, Inc. will post -3.18 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Brendan P. Eckelman sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.17, for a total transaction of $686,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,515,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,192,045.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Inhibrx news, insider Brendan P. Eckelman sold 24,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.70, for a total value of $433,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,491,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,091,638.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Brendan P. Eckelman sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.17, for a total transaction of $686,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,515,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,192,045.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 25.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Inhibrx in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Inhibrx from $53.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday.

Inhibrx, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing a pipeline of novel biologic therapeutic candidates. The company's therapeutic candidates include INBRX-109, a tetravalent agonist of death receptor 5, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials to treat cancers, such as chondrosarcoma, mesothelioma, and pancreatic adenocarcinoma; INBRX-105, a tetravalent conditional agonist of programmed death-ligand 1 and a conditional agonist of 4-1BB that is in Phase 1 clinical trials to treat patients with locally advanced or metastatic solid tumors; and INBRX-101, an alpha-1 antitrypsin (AAT)-Fc fusion protein therapeutic candidate, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for use in the treatment of patients with AAT deficiency.

