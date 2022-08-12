Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $2.23 Million Holdings in TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN – Get Rating) by 277.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,919 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,490 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in TowneBank were worth $2,231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of TowneBank by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,995 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of TowneBank by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 101,009 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,191,000 after buying an additional 1,916 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of TowneBank by 193.6% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 107,174 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,386,000 after buying an additional 70,676 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in shares of TowneBank by 31.9% in the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 81,130 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,429,000 after buying an additional 19,637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TowneBank in the 1st quarter valued at $606,000.

TowneBank Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of TOWN stock opened at $30.05 on Friday. TowneBank has a 52-week low of $26.18 and a 52-week high of $34.79. The stock has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.97 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $28.33 and a 200-day moving average of $29.37.

TowneBank Increases Dividend

TowneBank ( NASDAQ:TOWN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $166.98 million during the quarter. TowneBank had a net margin of 26.07% and a return on equity of 9.62%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. This is a boost from TowneBank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. TowneBank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.65%.

TowneBank provides retail and commercial banking services for individuals, commercial enterprises, and professionals. The company operates through three segments: Banking, Realty, and Insurance. It accepts various deposits, including demand deposits, savings accounts, money rate savings, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

