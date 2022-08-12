Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $2.24 Million Position in Cowen Inc. (NASDAQ:COWN)

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Cowen Inc. (NASDAQ:COWN – Get Rating) by 15.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 86,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,389 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Cowen were worth $2,242,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in COWN. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in Cowen by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 7,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Cowen during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Cowen during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cowen by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 43,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,573,000 after buying an additional 1,021 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Quadrant LLC CA acquired a new position in shares of Cowen during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. 89.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research cut Cowen from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. JMP Securities cut Cowen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com raised Cowen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Piper Sandler lowered Cowen from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Cowen from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cowen currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.33.

Shares of COWN stock opened at $38.55 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.42 and a beta of 1.63. Cowen Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.36 and a twelve month high of $40.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.85.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Cowen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.48%.

Cowen Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment banking, research, sales and trading, prime brokerage, global clearing, securities financing, commission management, and investment management services in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Operating Company (Op Co) and Asset Company (Asset Co).

