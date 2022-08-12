Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $2.28 Million Stake in NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA – Get Rating) by 19.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 44,269 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 10,650 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in NuVasive were worth $2,277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of NuVasive in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,194,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in shares of NuVasive by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 50,752 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,663,000 after buying an additional 5,421 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NuVasive in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,389,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of NuVasive by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 303,267 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $15,915,000 after buying an additional 18,187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NuVasive by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 46,278 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,429,000 after buying an additional 724 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on NUVA shares. Truist Financial cut their target price on NuVasive to $63.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of NuVasive from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of NuVasive from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of NuVasive from $62.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, NuVasive presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.75.

NuVasive Trading Up 2.3 %

NuVasive Company Profile

NuVasive stock opened at $52.57 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -65.71, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.14. NuVasive, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.45 and a fifty-two week high of $64.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $50.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.17.

(Get Rating)

NuVasive, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells procedural solutions for spine surgery. It provides surgical access instruments, including Maxcess integrated split-blade retractor system that enable less-invasive surgical techniques by minimizing soft tissue disruption during spine surgery; specialized spinal implants to advance spinal fusion by enhancing the osseointegration and biomechanical properties of implant materials, including porous titanium and porous polyetheretherketone; and fixation system that facilitates the preservation and restoration of patient alignment.

Featured Stories

