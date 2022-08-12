Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $2.30 Million Stock Position in DA32 Life Science Tech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DALS)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of DA32 Life Science Tech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DALS – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 235,925 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,960 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in DA32 Life Science Tech Acquisition were worth $2,300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Exos Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of DA32 Life Science Tech Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $722,000. 60.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get DA32 Life Science Tech Acquisition alerts:

DA32 Life Science Tech Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DALS opened at $9.72 on Friday. DA32 Life Science Tech Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.58 and a 52 week high of $10.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.70 and its 200 day moving average is $9.69.

DA32 Life Science Tech Acquisition Company Profile

DA32 Life Science Tech Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to identify business combination targets in the biotechnology and life science infrastructure sectors.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DALS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DA32 Life Science Tech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DALS – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for DA32 Life Science Tech Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DA32 Life Science Tech Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.