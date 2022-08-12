Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $2.31 Million Stock Position in Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBCP)

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBCP – Get Rating) by 16.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 344,511 shares of the company’s stock after selling 67,231 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Concrete Pumping were worth $2,308,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BBCP. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Concrete Pumping during the first quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Simplex Trading LLC raised its position in Concrete Pumping by 371.0% during the first quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 16,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 13,057 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in Concrete Pumping by 282.5% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 139,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 102,734 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Concrete Pumping by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 224,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,839,000 after purchasing an additional 2,704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Concrete Pumping by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 272,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,234,000 after purchasing an additional 29,478 shares in the last quarter. 35.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Concrete Pumping to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th.

Shares of NASDAQ:BBCP opened at $7.21 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.24 and a 200-day moving average of $6.45. The company has a market capitalization of $408.58 million, a PE ratio of 31.35 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.99. Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.64 and a 52-week high of $9.70.

Concrete Pumping (NASDAQ:BBCP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 7th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $96.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.34 million. Concrete Pumping had a net margin of 4.23% and a return on equity of 5.64%. On average, equities analysts predict that Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc provides concrete pumping and waste management services in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers concrete pumping services to general contractors and concrete finishing companies in the commercial, infrastructure, and residential sectors under the Brundage-Bone and Camfaud brands; and industrial cleanup and containment services primarily to customers in the construction industry under the Eco-Pan brand.

