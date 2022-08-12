Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $2.35 Million Stake in Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM)

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM – Get Rating) by 20.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 90,332 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,128 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Plymouth Industrial REIT were worth $2,348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in Plymouth Industrial REIT in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Plymouth Industrial REIT in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in Plymouth Industrial REIT during the first quarter valued at $81,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 443.8% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 3,022 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in Plymouth Industrial REIT during the fourth quarter valued at $167,000. 86.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Plymouth Industrial REIT alerts:

Plymouth Industrial REIT Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of PLYM stock opened at $20.22 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.50 and a 200-day moving average of $22.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.04 and a 12-month high of $32.37. The firm has a market cap of $811.39 million, a P/E ratio of -24.36, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.28.

Plymouth Industrial REIT Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. Plymouth Industrial REIT’s payout ratio is -106.02%.

A number of analysts have commented on PLYM shares. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT from $32.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, JMP Securities cut shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.33.

About Plymouth Industrial REIT

(Get Rating)

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc is a vertically integrated and self-managed real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and operation of single and multi-tenant industrial properties located in secondary and select primary markets across the United States. The Company seeks to acquire properties that provide income and growth that enable the Company to leverage its real estate operating expertise to enhance shareholder value through active asset management, prudent property re-positioning and disciplined capital deployment.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLYM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Plymouth Industrial REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plymouth Industrial REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.