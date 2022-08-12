Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $2.63 Million Stock Holdings in AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON – Get Rating) by 718.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 48,287 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 42,385 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in AAON were worth $2,629,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of AAON by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,225,944 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $124,052,000 after buying an additional 22,680 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of AAON by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,335,682 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $106,093,000 after buying an additional 48,138 shares during the last quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of AAON by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 1,073,703 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $59,837,000 after buying an additional 103,767 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in AAON by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 723,917 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $57,500,000 after purchasing an additional 6,157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in AAON by 46.9% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 422,661 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,446,000 after purchasing an additional 134,897 shares during the period. 71.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered AAON from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. DA Davidson increased their price target on AAON from $70.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday.

In other AAON news, VP Gordon Douglas Wichman sold 3,398 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.15, for a total value of $177,205.70. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,447.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other AAON news, VP Gordon Douglas Wichman sold 3,398 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.15, for a total value of $177,205.70. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,447.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, VP Rony D. Gadiwalla sold 3,126 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.81, for a total value of $174,462.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,144 shares in the company, valued at $1,514,906.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 12,358 shares of company stock valued at $662,427 in the last ninety days. 19.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AAON opened at $61.05 on Friday. AAON, Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.50 and a 1-year high of $83.79. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a PE ratio of 59.27 and a beta of 0.69.

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The construction company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.11). AAON had a net margin of 8.37% and a return on equity of 12.87%. The business had revenue of $208.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 45.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that AAON, Inc. will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 2nd. AAON’s dividend payout ratio is 36.89%.

AAON, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and selling air conditioning and heating equipment in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: AAON Oklahoma, AAON Coil Products, and BasX. It offers rooftop units, data center cooling solutions, cleanroom systems, chillers, packaged outdoor mechanical rooms, air handling units, makeup air units, energy recovery units, condensing units, geothermal/water-source heat pumps, coils, and controls.

