Victory Capital Management Inc. Increases Holdings in Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII)

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 109,008 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,928 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Energy Recovery were worth $2,155,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ERII. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in Energy Recovery by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 77,746 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,671,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in Energy Recovery by 26.0% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,308 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 889 shares during the last quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. increased its holdings in Energy Recovery by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. now owns 71,329 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,437,000 after acquiring an additional 925 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Energy Recovery by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,985 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 945 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flputnam Investment Management Co. increased its holdings in Energy Recovery by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 13,924 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 967 shares during the last quarter. 65.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Energy Recovery news, Director Lisa A. Pollina sold 2,700 shares of Energy Recovery stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.08, for a total transaction of $62,316.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,018. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, Director Alexander J. Buehler sold 50,000 shares of Energy Recovery stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.34, for a total transaction of $1,067,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $316,088.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Lisa A. Pollina sold 2,700 shares of Energy Recovery stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.08, for a total value of $62,316.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,018. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 54,700 shares of company stock valued at $1,174,236 in the last quarter. 16.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ERII stock opened at $22.80 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 108.58 and a beta of 1.24. Energy Recovery, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.92 and a twelve month high of $24.99. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.68.

Energy Recovery, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells various solutions for the seawater reverse osmosis desalination and industrial wastewater treatment industries worldwide. The company operates through Water and Emerging Technologies segments. It offers a suite of products, including energy recovery devices, and high-pressure feed and recirculation pumps; hydraulic turbochargers and boosters; and spare parts, as well as repair, field, and commissioning services.

