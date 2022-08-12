Victory Capital Management Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY – Get Rating) by 86.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 59,870 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 378,025 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Cathay General Bancorp were worth $2,400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CATY. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Cathay General Bancorp by 36.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 324,343 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,943,000 after buying an additional 86,586 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $5,063,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,557,606 shares of the bank’s stock worth $66,962,000 after purchasing an additional 69,281 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 39.4% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 232,463 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,994,000 after purchasing an additional 65,722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,037,980 shares of the bank’s stock worth $44,622,000 after purchasing an additional 61,489 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.48% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CATY. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Cathay General Bancorp from $46.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Stephens lowered their price target on Cathay General Bancorp to $44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Cathay General Bancorp to $43.00 in a research report on Monday, July 4th.

Cathay General Bancorp Price Performance

NASDAQ CATY opened at $43.87 on Friday. Cathay General Bancorp has a one year low of $37.37 and a one year high of $48.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $40.36 and a 200 day moving average of $42.66. The company has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.75 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The bank reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.01. Cathay General Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.77% and a net margin of 40.69%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cathay General Bancorp will post 4.7 EPS for the current year.

Cathay General Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 27th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. Cathay General Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cathay General Bancorp

In other Cathay General Bancorp news, EVP Kim R. Bingham sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.33, for a total transaction of $247,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,441,755.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Dunson K. Cheng sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.50, for a total transaction of $415,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 99,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,149,336. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kim R. Bingham sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.33, for a total value of $247,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,884 shares in the company, valued at $1,441,755.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,000 shares of company stock worth $999,080 in the last three months. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Cathay General Bancorp

Cathay General Bancorp operates as the holding company for Cathay Bank that offers various commercial banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including passbook accounts, checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and public funds deposits.

