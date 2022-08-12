Victory Capital Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZD)

Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZD – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 23,984 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,119,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in Ziff Davis during the first quarter worth $26,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Ziff Davis during the first quarter worth $28,000. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ziff Davis during the first quarter worth $63,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ziff Davis during the first quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ziff Davis during the first quarter worth $70,000. 99.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ZD shares. JMP Securities lowered their price target on shares of Ziff Davis from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on Ziff Davis from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on Ziff Davis from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Ziff Davis from $125.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price objective on Ziff Davis from $150.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Ziff Davis presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.67.

Shares of Ziff Davis stock opened at $81.73 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $77.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.60. Ziff Davis, Inc. has a 1-year low of $68.42 and a 1-year high of $143.09. The company has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.49 and a beta of 1.02.

Ziff Davis (NASDAQ:ZD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The technology company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $337.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $348.66 million. Ziff Davis had a net margin of 25.22% and a return on equity of 18.85%. The business’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.36 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ziff Davis, Inc. will post 6.26 EPS for the current year.

Ziff Davis, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides internet information and services in the United States, Canada, Ireland, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Digital Media, and Cybersecurity and Martech. The Digital Media segment operates a portfolio of web properties and apps, which include IGN, RetailMeNot, Mashable, PCMag, Humble Bundle, Speedtest, Offers, Black Friday, MedPageToday, Everyday Health, BabyCenter, and What to Expect, among others in the technology, shopping, entertainment, and health and wellness markets.

