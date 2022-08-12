Victory Capital Management Inc. Purchases 12,524 Shares of Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM)

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM – Get Rating) by 26.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 59,471 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 12,524 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Iridium Communications were worth $2,124,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Versor Investments LP grew its stake in shares of Iridium Communications by 45.2% during the 1st quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 13,539 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $546,000 after acquiring an additional 4,217 shares during the period. Values First Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Iridium Communications by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 31,169 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after acquiring an additional 1,981 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Iridium Communications by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 120,555 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,861,000 after acquiring an additional 2,318 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of Iridium Communications by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 61,371 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,538,000 after acquiring an additional 2,255 shares during the period. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Iridium Communications by 51.4% during the 1st quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 35,718 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,440,000 after acquiring an additional 12,130 shares during the period. 97.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Iridium Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.00.

Iridium Communications Price Performance

NASDAQ IRDM opened at $45.10 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $39.48 and its 200 day moving average is $38.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 3.23 and a quick ratio of 2.97. Iridium Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.73 and a 12 month high of $48.95.

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $174.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.46 million. Iridium Communications had a negative return on equity of 0.05% and a negative net margin of 0.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Iridium Communications Inc. will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Iridium Communications declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, April 19th that allows the company to repurchase $300.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the technology company to buy up to 6.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Iridium Communications

In other news, insider Kathleen A. Morgan sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $132,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 49,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,173,556. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Barry West sold 3,002 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.03, for a total transaction of $132,178.06. Following the sale, the director now owns 44,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,955,944.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Kathleen A. Morgan sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $132,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 49,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,173,556. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 49,801 shares of company stock valued at $2,240,833 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

About Iridium Communications

(Get Rating)

Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services and products to businesses, the United States and international governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

