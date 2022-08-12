Victory Capital Management Inc. Purchases 34,847 Shares of Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT)

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT – Get Rating) by 71.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 83,946 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,847 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Independence Realty Trust were worth $2,288,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 2.6% in the first quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,023 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 28,290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $731,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 85.3% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,195 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 212,963 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,501,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Independence Realty Trust by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 46,719 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,207,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.42% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:IRT opened at $22.09 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.00, a P/E/G ratio of 10.15 and a beta of 0.90. Independence Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.63 and a 12 month high of $28.42. The business’s 50-day moving average is $21.33 and its 200 day moving average is $23.72.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st were given a $0.14 dividend. This is an increase from Independence Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 30th. Independence Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 86.15%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. KeyCorp cut their price target on Independence Realty Trust from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Compass Point set a $24.50 price target on Independence Realty Trust in a report on Monday, June 20th. Barclays cut their price target on Independence Realty Trust from $30.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Independence Realty Trust from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Independence Realty Trust to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Independence Realty Trust currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.72.

Independence Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily apartment properties across non-gateway U.S. markets, including Atlanta, Louisville, Memphis, and Raleigh. IRT's investment strategy is focused on gaining scale within key amenity rich submarkets that offer good school districts, high-quality retail and major employment centers.

