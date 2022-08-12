Victory Capital Management Inc. Purchases 4,008 Shares of Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM)

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM – Get Rating) by 51.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,854 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,008 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Sanderson Farms were worth $2,242,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SAFM. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Sanderson Farms by 159.3% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sanderson Farms during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Sanderson Farms during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sanderson Farms during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sanderson Farms by 290.3% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. 79.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SAFM. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sanderson Farms in a report on Friday, August 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Consumer Edge lowered shares of Sanderson Farms from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sanderson Farms presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $203.00.

Shares of NASDAQ SAFM opened at $204.00 on Friday. Sanderson Farms, Inc. has a twelve month low of $175.82 and a twelve month high of $221.63. The firm has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a 50 day moving average of $208.53 and a 200 day moving average of $193.47.

Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 27th. The company reported $14.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.81 by $7.58. Sanderson Farms had a net margin of 15.34% and a return on equity of 43.58%. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Sanderson Farms, Inc. will post 46.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sanderson Farms, Inc, an integrated poultry processing company, produces, processes, markets, and distributes fresh, frozen, and prepared chicken products in the United States. The company sells ice-packed, chill-packed, bulk-packed, and frozen chicken primarily under the Sanderson Farms brand name to retailers, distributors, and casual dining operators in the southeastern, southwestern, northeastern, and western United States, as well as to customers who resell frozen chicken into export markets.

