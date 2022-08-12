Victory Capital Management Inc. Purchases 8,323 Shares of First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM)

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM – Get Rating) by 10.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 87,016 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 8,323 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in First Foundation were worth $2,081,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of First Foundation by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 21,015 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $522,000 after buying an additional 1,314 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of First Foundation by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 138,176 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,435,000 after purchasing an additional 1,586 shares during the period. Fortem Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of First Foundation by 20.0% during the first quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 10,666 shares of the bank’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,776 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of First Foundation by 26.4% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,964 shares of the bank’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 2,710 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Foundation by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 54,141 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,346,000 after purchasing an additional 3,346 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.50% of the company’s stock.

Get First Foundation alerts:

First Foundation Stock Performance

FFWM stock opened at $20.83 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 8.40 and a beta of 1.16. First Foundation Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.31 and a 1-year high of $29.41.

First Foundation Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, August 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 4th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. First Foundation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.74%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James decreased their price objective on First Foundation from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on First Foundation from $21.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th.

First Foundation Profile

(Get Rating)

First Foundation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides personal banking, business banking, and private wealth management services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Banking and Wealth Management. The company offers a range of bank deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificate of deposits; and loan products consisting of multifamily and single family residential real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, and commercial term loans and line of credits, as well as consumer loans, such as personal installment loans and line of credits, and home equity line of credits.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FFWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for First Foundation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Foundation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.