Victory Capital Management Inc. Raises Stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 410.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,401 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 8,365 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $2,135,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IWM. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 554.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,420,960 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $543,070,000 after buying an additional 2,954,160 shares in the last quarter. IMC Chicago LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 105.9% in the fourth quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 91,943 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $20,453,000 after buying an additional 1,653,197 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 24.5% during the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 5,932,906 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,319,775,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165,941 shares during the period. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 138.8% during the first quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 1,799,660 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $369,417,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046,055 shares during the period. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $209,904,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IWM opened at $196.35 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $162.78 and a fifty-two week high of $244.46. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $178.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $189.41.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

