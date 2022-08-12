Victory Capital Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE)

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE – Get Rating) by 527.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,516 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,898 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Haemonetics were worth $2,426,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in shares of Haemonetics by 80.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,049,133 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $108,686,000 after purchasing an additional 915,385 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Haemonetics by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,691,193 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $89,701,000 after buying an additional 29,958 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Haemonetics by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 848,356 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $44,996,000 after buying an additional 17,397 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its stake in shares of Haemonetics by 29.5% during the 1st quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 830,890 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $52,529,000 after purchasing an additional 189,457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Haemonetics by 25.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 553,956 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $29,383,000 after purchasing an additional 111,878 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.51% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Christopher Simon sold 1,148 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.60, for a total value of $71,864.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 213,724 shares in the company, valued at $13,379,122.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Stewart W. Strong sold 1,084 shares of Haemonetics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.10, for a total transaction of $64,064.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,756 shares in the company, valued at $931,179.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Christopher Simon sold 1,148 shares of Haemonetics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.60, for a total value of $71,864.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 213,724 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,379,122.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,095 shares of company stock worth $482,496 over the last quarter. 1.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of HAE opened at $73.07 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Haemonetics Co. has a 12 month low of $43.50 and a 12 month high of $77.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $65.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.38. The firm has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.99 and a beta of 0.39.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $261.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $249.00 million. Haemonetics had a return on equity of 18.57% and a net margin of 4.37%. Haemonetics’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Haemonetics Co. will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HAE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barrington Research upped their price objective on Haemonetics from $77.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. JMP Securities increased their price target on Haemonetics from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded Haemonetics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Raymond James raised their price objective on Haemonetics from $76.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Haemonetics from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Haemonetics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.80.

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides medical products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Plasma, Blood Center, and Hospital. The company offers automated plasma collection devices, related disposables, and software, including NexSys PCS and PCS2 plasmapheresis equipment and related disposables and intravenous solutions, as well as integrated information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system.

