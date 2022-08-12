Victory Capital Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH)

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH – Get Rating) by 49.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 31,477 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,405 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Syneos Health were worth $2,301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SYNH. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Syneos Health in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new position in shares of Syneos Health in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Syneos Health by 59.6% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new position in shares of Syneos Health in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Syneos Health in the 4th quarter valued at $81,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Syneos Health in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price target for the company. William Blair lowered shares of Syneos Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Syneos Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $101.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Syneos Health from $90.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Syneos Health from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.67.

In other news, COO Michael Lee Brooks sold 1,002 shares of Syneos Health stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total value of $78,156.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 47,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,709,056. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other news, COO Michael Lee Brooks sold 1,002 shares of Syneos Health stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total value of $78,156.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 47,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,709,056. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CAO Donna Hildebrand Kralowetz sold 1,149 shares of Syneos Health stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.16, for a total transaction of $84,060.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $497,853.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 22,403 shares of company stock valued at $1,646,313. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SYNH stock opened at $69.46 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.11 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Syneos Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.28 and a 1-year high of $104.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $71.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.11.

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.17. Syneos Health had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 14.04%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Syneos Health, Inc. will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Syneos Health, Inc provides biopharmaceutical outsourcing solutions company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers services for the development of diagnostics, drugs, biologics, devices, and digital therapeutics in the Phase I to IV of clinical development.

