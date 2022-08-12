Victory Capital Management Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Origin Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBNK)

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its holdings in Origin Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBNK – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,997 shares of the company’s stock after selling 663 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Origin Bancorp were worth $2,307,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in shares of Origin Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth about $114,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Origin Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $208,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in shares of Origin Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $236,000. Summit Global Investments lifted its holdings in shares of Origin Bancorp by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 9,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Origin Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $542,000. 55.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Origin Bancorp to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday.

Origin Bancorp Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of OBNK opened at $44.53 on Friday. Origin Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.80 and a 1-year high of $47.58. The company has a 50-day moving average of $40.39 and a 200 day moving average of $41.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.83 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBNK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.04. Origin Bancorp had a net margin of 31.83% and a return on equity of 14.10%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.17 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Origin Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

Origin Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. Origin Bancorp’s payout ratio is 14.60%.

About Origin Bancorp

(Get Rating)

Origin Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Origin Bank that provides banking and financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, municipalities, high net worth individuals, and retail clients in Texas, Louisiana, and Mississippi. It offers noninterest and interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, money market accounts, and time deposits; and offers commercial real estate, construction and land development, consumer, residential real estate, commercial and industrial, mortgage warehouse, residential mortgage, and paycheck protection program loans.

