Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 10,810 Shares of Karat Packaging Inc. (NASDAQ:KRT)

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its position in Karat Packaging Inc. (NASDAQ:KRT – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 110,020 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,810 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Karat Packaging were worth $2,184,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Karat Packaging by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 400,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,088,000 after purchasing an additional 36,531 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 19.69% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Eve Yen sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.85, for a total value of $79,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,850. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 71.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

KRT stock opened at $18.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.99. Karat Packaging Inc. has a one year low of $14.70 and a one year high of $25.89. The stock has a market cap of $361.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.93 and a beta of 1.51.

Karat Packaging (NASDAQ:KRT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $105.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.43 million. Karat Packaging had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 19.84%. Equities analysts anticipate that Karat Packaging Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

Karat Packaging Inc manufactures and distributes single-use disposable products in plastic, paper, biopolymer-based, and other compostable forms used in various restaurant and foodservice settings. It provides food and take-out containers, bags, tableware, cups, lids, cutlery, straws, specialty beverage ingredients, equipment, gloves, and other products under the Karat Earth brand.

