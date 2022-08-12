Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 15,679 Shares of America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT)

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT – Get Rating) by 37.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 26,634 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,679 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in America’s Car-Mart were worth $2,146,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CRMT. Magnolia Group LLC bought a new position in shares of America’s Car-Mart in the first quarter valued at about $32,745,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 1,259.1% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 93,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,591,000 after purchasing an additional 86,763 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 378.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 64,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,654,000 after purchasing an additional 51,389 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its position in America’s Car-Mart by 189.3% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 25,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,657,000 after acquiring an additional 16,981 shares during the period. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its position in America’s Car-Mart by 225.9% during the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 14,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,507,000 after acquiring an additional 10,200 shares during the period. 73.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get America's Car-Mart alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Stephens lowered their price target on shares of America’s Car-Mart from $138.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th.

America’s Car-Mart Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CRMT opened at $116.63 on Friday. America’s Car-Mart, Inc. has a 52 week low of $72.50 and a 52 week high of $165.50. The firm has a market cap of $762.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.53 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.95.

America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 23rd. The company reported $4.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10 by $0.91. The firm had revenue of $351.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $309.55 million. America’s Car-Mart had a net margin of 7.70% and a return on equity of 20.98%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $6.19 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that America’s Car-Mart, Inc. will post 12.27 EPS for the current year.

America’s Car-Mart Company Profile

(Get Rating)

America's Car-Mart, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It primarily sells older model used vehicles and provides financing for its customers. As of April 30, 2022, the company operated 154 dealerships in the South-Central United States. The company was founded in 1981 and is based in Rogers, Arkansas.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for America's Car-Mart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for America's Car-Mart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.