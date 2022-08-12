Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 4,490 Shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 110,278 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,490 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,421,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 17.4% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 1,110 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $207,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 9.7% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 11,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $247,000. Institutional investors own 92.66% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Crinetics Pharmaceuticals

In other news, Director Matthew K. Fust sold 5,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.96, for a total transaction of $119,472.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,536 shares in the company, valued at $262,754.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 5.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.00.

Shares of CRNX stock opened at $20.59 on Friday. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.91 and a 1 year high of $28.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $19.58 and its 200-day moving average is $19.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.25 and a beta of 1.21.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $3.13 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. Its lead product candidate is Paltusotine, an oral selective nonpeptide somatostatin receptor type 2 agonist that has completed phase III clinical trial for the treatment of acromegaly, as well as completed phase II clinical trial to treat carcinoid syndrome and nonfunctional neuroendocrine tumors (NETs).

