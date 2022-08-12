Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 8,904 Shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH – Get Rating) by 12.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,699 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,904 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AMPH. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $907,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $830,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 89.1% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 3,161 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 15,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 314.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,753 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.79% of the company’s stock.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of AMPH opened at $31.32 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $34.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.64. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $17.56 and a one year high of $44.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 3.64. The stock has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 0.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amphastar Pharmaceuticals

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:AMPH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.09. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 18.51% and a net margin of 19.06%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

In other Amphastar Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Yakob Liawatidewi sold 10,837 shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.64, for a total transaction of $397,067.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 61,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,257,280.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Jack Y. Zhang sold 67,046 shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.14, for a total value of $2,288,950.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,156,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,623,695.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Yakob Liawatidewi sold 10,837 shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.64, for a total value of $397,067.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 61,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,257,280.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 161,696 shares of company stock worth $5,690,235. Insiders own 27.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on AMPH shares. StockNews.com cut Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Capital One Financial started coverage on Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, July 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.50.

About Amphastar Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a bio-pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells generic and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products in the United States, China, and France. The company operates through two segments, Finished Pharmaceutical Products and API.

See Also

