Victory Capital Management Inc. Takes $2.15 Million Position in Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX)

Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 89,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,150,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Vaxcyte in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vaxcyte in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Vaxcyte in the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in Vaxcyte in the first quarter worth approximately $120,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in Vaxcyte by 9.8% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 13,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. 82.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Vaxcyte alerts:

Vaxcyte Stock Performance

Shares of Vaxcyte stock opened at $25.36 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.37 and a 200 day moving average of $22.93. Vaxcyte, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.78 and a fifty-two week high of $27.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.02 and a beta of 0.52.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Vaxcyte ( NASDAQ:PCVX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.12). Analysts forecast that Vaxcyte, Inc. will post -2.7 EPS for the current year.

In other Vaxcyte news, VP Jeff Fairman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total transaction of $255,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 311,227 shares in the company, valued at $7,936,288.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Paul Sauer sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.22, for a total value of $78,660.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,687 shares in the company, valued at $621,073.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jeff Fairman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total value of $255,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 311,227 shares in the company, valued at $7,936,288.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 86,204 shares of company stock worth $2,040,343 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 13.70% of the company’s stock.

Vaxcyte Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Vaxcyte, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology vaccine company, develops novel protein vaccines to prevent or treat bacterial infectious diseases. Its lead vaccine candidate is VAX-24, a 24-valent investigational pneumococcal conjugate vaccine that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials to treat invasive pneumococcal disease and pneumonia.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Vaxcyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vaxcyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.