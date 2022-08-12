Victory Capital Management Inc. Trims Position in IES Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IESC)

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its position in IES Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IESC – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 55,054 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 738 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in IES were worth $2,089,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IESC. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of IES by 253.2% in the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 82,644 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,185,000 after purchasing an additional 59,246 shares in the last quarter. Otter Creek Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of IES by 28.2% in the fourth quarter. Otter Creek Advisors LLC now owns 63,161 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,198,000 after purchasing an additional 13,890 shares in the last quarter. Wexford Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of IES in the fourth quarter worth $314,000. Summit Global Investments purchased a new stake in shares of IES in the fourth quarter worth $299,000. Finally, 1ST Source Bank purchased a new stake in shares of IES in the fourth quarter worth $203,000. 83.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IES Price Performance

IES stock opened at $33.15 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $31.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $680.37 million, a PE ratio of 18.52 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. IES Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.94 and a 12-month high of $55.98.

In other news, COO Matthew J. Simmes acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $32.50 per share, with a total value of $32,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 62,489 shares in the company, valued at $2,030,892.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 58.27% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on IESC. TheStreet cut shares of IES from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com cut shares of IES from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th.

IES Company Profile

IES Holdings, Inc designs and installs integrated electrical and technology systems, and provides infrastructure products and services in the United States. Its Commercial & Industrial segment offers electrical and mechanical design, construction, and maintenance services for office buildings, manufacturing facilities, data centers, chemical plants, refineries, wind farms, solar facilities, municipal infrastructures, and health care facilities.

