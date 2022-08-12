Videndum (LON:VID) Hits New 1-Year High Following Dividend Announcement

Videndum Plc (LON:VID – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday following a dividend announcement from the company. The stock traded as high as GBX 1,459 ($17.63) and last traded at GBX 1,459 ($17.63), with a volume of 18695 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,342 ($16.22).

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd will be issued a dividend of GBX 15 ($0.18) per share. This represents a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 22nd. Videndum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.70%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,590 ($19.21) price target on shares of Videndum in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Videndum in a research note on Thursday.

Videndum Trading Up 7.0 %

Videndum Company Profile

The company has a market capitalization of £664.19 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,651.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.82, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

Videndum Plc designs, manufactures, and distributes products and services that enable end users to capture and share exceptional content for the broadcast, cinematic, video, photographic, and smartphone applications worldwide. It operates through three divisions: Imaging Solutions, Production Solutions, and Creative Solutions.

