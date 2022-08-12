Vipshop (VIPS) Set to Announce Earnings on Friday

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS – Get Rating) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, August 19th. Analysts expect Vipshop to post earnings of $0.23 per share for the quarter. Vipshop has set its Q2 2022 guidance at EPS.Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.02. Vipshop had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 15.31%. The business had revenue of $23.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. Vipshop’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Vipshop to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Vipshop Price Performance

VIPS stock opened at $9.98 on Friday. Vipshop has a 52-week low of $5.75 and a 52-week high of $17.31. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 0.48.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vipshop

Separately, Citigroup cut shares of Vipshop from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $8.60 to $7.80 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.23.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VIPS. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Vipshop by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,080,988 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,729,000 after acquiring an additional 160,416 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Vipshop by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 66,838 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $602,000 after purchasing an additional 1,890 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in shares of Vipshop by 460.3% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 26,114 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 21,453 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Vipshop by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 170,218 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,532,000 after purchasing an additional 18,999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Vipshop by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,479,265 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,314,000 after acquiring an additional 184,434 shares in the last quarter. 54.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vipshop Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates online platforms for various brands in the People's Republic of China. It operates in Vip.com, Shan Shan Outlets, and Others segments. The company offers women's apparel, such as casual wear, jeans, dresses, outerwear, lingerie, pajamas, and maternity clothes; men's apparel comprising casual and smart-casual T-shirts, polo shirts, jackets, pants, and underwear; and skin care and cosmetic products, including cleansers, lotions, face and body creams, face masks, sunscreen, foundations, lipsticks, eye shadows, and other cosmetics-related items.

