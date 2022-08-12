VIZIO (NYSE:VZIO) Shares Gap Up on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Shares of VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE:VZIO – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $10.44, but opened at $11.76. VIZIO shares last traded at $12.73, with a volume of 66,501 shares.
The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.04. VIZIO had a negative return on equity of 16.87% and a negative net margin of 2.55%. The firm had revenue of $408.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $407.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.08) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis.
Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler cut their target price on VIZIO from $21.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on VIZIO from $20.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of VIZIO from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of VIZIO from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, VIZIO has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.88.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in VIZIO during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of VIZIO in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of VIZIO by 502.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 5,724 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of VIZIO in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $197,000. Finally, 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of VIZIO in the second quarter valued at approximately $70,000. 23.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
The company has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.52, a PEG ratio of 12.16 and a beta of 1.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.58.
VIZIO Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides smart televisions, sound bars, and accessories in the United States. It also operates Platform+ that comprises SmartCast, a Smart TV operating system, enabling integrated home entertainment solution, and data intelligence and services products through Inscape.
