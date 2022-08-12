Wacker Neuson (ETR:WAC) PT Set at €33.00 by Hauck Aufhäuser In…

Wacker Neuson (ETR:WAC – Get Rating) has been given a €33.00 ($33.67) price target by research analysts at Hauck Aufhäuser In… in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Hauck Aufhäuser In…’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 75.44% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a €31.00 ($31.63) price target on Wacker Neuson in a report on Tuesday. Warburg Research set a €30.00 ($30.61) target price on Wacker Neuson in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €29.00 ($29.59) price target on shares of Wacker Neuson in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th.

Wacker Neuson stock opened at €18.81 ($19.19) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of €18.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of €19.82. The stock has a market cap of $1.32 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.45. Wacker Neuson has a 12-month low of €16.15 ($16.48) and a 12-month high of €30.90 ($31.53).

Wacker Neuson SE manufactures and distributes light and compact equipment under the Wacker Neuson, Kramer, and Weidemann brand names in Europe, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Light Equipment, Compact Equipment, and Services. The company offers internal and external vibrators for concrete compaction; trowels and screeds for concrete finishing; rammers, vibratory plates, and rollers for soil compaction; demolition products and saws; lighting; generators; pumps; and heaters.

