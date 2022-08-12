Wacker Neuson (ETR:WAC) PT Set at €33.00 by Hauck Aufhäuser In…

Posted by on Aug 12th, 2022

Wacker Neuson (ETR:WACGet Rating) has been given a €33.00 ($33.67) price target by research analysts at Hauck Aufhäuser In… in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Hauck Aufhäuser In…’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 75.44% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a €31.00 ($31.63) price target on Wacker Neuson in a report on Tuesday. Warburg Research set a €30.00 ($30.61) target price on Wacker Neuson in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €29.00 ($29.59) price target on shares of Wacker Neuson in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th.

Wacker Neuson Price Performance

Wacker Neuson stock opened at €18.81 ($19.19) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of €18.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of €19.82. The stock has a market cap of $1.32 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.45. Wacker Neuson has a 12-month low of €16.15 ($16.48) and a 12-month high of €30.90 ($31.53).

Wacker Neuson Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Wacker Neuson SE manufactures and distributes light and compact equipment under the Wacker Neuson, Kramer, and Weidemann brand names in Europe, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Light Equipment, Compact Equipment, and Services. The company offers internal and external vibrators for concrete compaction; trowels and screeds for concrete finishing; rammers, vibratory plates, and rollers for soil compaction; demolition products and saws; lighting; generators; pumps; and heaters.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Wacker Neuson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wacker Neuson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.