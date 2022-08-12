Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC) Stock Position Increased by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC – Get Rating) by 13.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 66,906 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,089 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Warrior Met Coal were worth $2,279,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. L1 Capital Pty Ltd increased its stake in Warrior Met Coal by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. L1 Capital Pty Ltd now owns 1,952,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,189,000 after buying an additional 243,917 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Warrior Met Coal by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,660,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,688,000 after buying an additional 130,196 shares during the period. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. increased its stake in Warrior Met Coal by 50.5% during the 4th quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,304,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,528,000 after buying an additional 437,819 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Warrior Met Coal by 38.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,216,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,273,000 after acquiring an additional 336,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Warrior Met Coal by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,118,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,745,000 after acquiring an additional 55,081 shares during the last quarter. 90.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Warrior Met Coal alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Warrior Met Coal news, CAO Brian M. Chopin sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total transaction of $289,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately $222,530. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Warrior Met Coal Trading Up 2.8 %

Warrior Met Coal Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE HCC opened at $31.90 on Friday. Warrior Met Coal, Inc. has a one year low of $17.21 and a one year high of $42.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 7.71, a quick ratio of 6.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $31.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.38.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. Warrior Met Coal’s payout ratio is presently 2.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HCC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Clarkson Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Warrior Met Coal in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. B. Riley lifted their target price on Warrior Met Coal from $45.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Warrior Met Coal from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $45.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Warrior Met Coal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $36.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.75.

Warrior Met Coal Profile

(Get Rating)

Warrior Met Coal, Inc produces and exports non-thermal metallurgical coal for the steel industry. It operates two underground mines located in Alabama. The company sells its metallurgical coal to a customer base of blast furnace steel producers located primarily in Europe, South America, and Asia. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a byproduct from coal production.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HCC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Warrior Met Coal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warrior Met Coal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.