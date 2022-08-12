Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD) Shares Sold by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV trimmed its holdings in shares of Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD – Get Rating) by 93.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,588 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 35,109 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Washington Federal were worth $85,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Washington Federal by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,890,497 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $63,105,000 after buying an additional 72,074 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Washington Federal by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,242,790 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,484,000 after purchasing an additional 21,146 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Washington Federal by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 599,050 shares of the bank’s stock worth $19,998,000 after purchasing an additional 63,507 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Washington Federal by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 537,960 shares of the bank’s stock worth $17,957,000 after purchasing an additional 9,683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Washington Federal by 1,104.6% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 381,036 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,595,000 after purchasing an additional 349,403 shares in the last quarter. 80.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WAFD opened at $34.64 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of 11.39 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $31.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Washington Federal, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.46 and a 12-month high of $38.06.

Washington Federal ( NASDAQ:WAFD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 13th. The bank reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $169.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.80 million. Washington Federal had a net margin of 31.21% and a return on equity of 11.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Washington Federal, Inc. will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. Washington Federal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.58%.

Separately, DA Davidson set a $41.00 target price on shares of Washington Federal in a research report on Friday, July 15th.

Washington Federal, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Washington Federal Bank, National Association that provides lending, depository, insurance, and other banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including business and personal checking accounts, and term certificates of deposit, as well as money market accounts and passbook savings accounts.

