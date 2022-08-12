Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) Director William J. Razzouk Sells 4,073 Shares

Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Get Rating) Director William J. Razzouk sold 4,073 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.03, for a total value of $570,342.19. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,016 shares in the company, valued at approximately $562,360.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Waste Connections Stock Performance
NYSE WCN opened at $138.97 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $35.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $126.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $128.97. Waste Connections, Inc. has a 1-year low of $113.50 and a 1-year high of $145.62.
Waste Connections Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. Waste Connections’s payout ratio is presently 34.85%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Waste Connections
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of analysts recently issued reports on WCN shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Waste Connections from $143.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Waste Connections from $146.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Waste Connections from $146.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Oppenheimer set a $135.00 price objective on Waste Connections in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Waste Connections from $145.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.25.
About Waste Connections
Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.
