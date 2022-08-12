Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) Director William J. Razzouk Sells 4,073 Shares

Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Get Rating) Director William J. Razzouk sold 4,073 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.03, for a total value of $570,342.19. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,016 shares in the company, valued at approximately $562,360.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Waste Connections Stock Performance

NYSE WCN opened at $138.97 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $35.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $126.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $128.97. Waste Connections, Inc. has a 1-year low of $113.50 and a 1-year high of $145.62.

Waste Connections Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. Waste Connections’s payout ratio is presently 34.85%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Waste Connections

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WCN. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Waste Connections in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Waste Connections in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Waste Connections in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 49.0% in the first quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 365 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new position in shares of Waste Connections in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on WCN shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Waste Connections from $143.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Waste Connections from $146.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Waste Connections from $146.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Oppenheimer set a $135.00 price objective on Waste Connections in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Waste Connections from $145.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.25.

About Waste Connections

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

