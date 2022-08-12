Wedbush Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT)

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT – Get Rating) – Wedbush decreased their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Global Blood Therapeutics in a report released on Monday, August 8th. Wedbush analyst A. Argyrides now anticipates that the company will earn ($1.35) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($1.11). Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Global Blood Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($4.65) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Global Blood Therapeutics’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($1.31) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($5.17) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($1.28) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($1.31) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($1.36) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.67) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($4.62) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.44) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.14) EPS and FY2026 earnings at $3.41 EPS.

GBT has been the subject of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a report on Monday. Cowen downgraded Global Blood Therapeutics to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $67.00 to $68.50 in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com upgraded Global Blood Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded Global Blood Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Global Blood Therapeutics from $86.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.04.

Global Blood Therapeutics Stock Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ:GBT opened at $66.57 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.92, a quick ratio of 7.74 and a current ratio of 6.88. The company has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a PE ratio of -13.29 and a beta of 0.83. Global Blood Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $21.65 and a 52-week high of $73.02. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.84.

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($1.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.19) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $71.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.39 million. Global Blood Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 170.37% and a negative net margin of 137.30%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.12) earnings per share.

In related news, Director Philip A. Pizzo sold 1,260 shares of Global Blood Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.25, for a total transaction of $34,335.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,302. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GBT. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Global Blood Therapeutics by 587.2% during the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 804 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Global Blood Therapeutics by 75.6% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Global Blood Therapeutics by 31.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Global Blood Therapeutics by 31.4% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares during the period. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in Global Blood Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $207,000.

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of treatments for underserved patient communities with sickle cell disease (SCD). The company offers Oxbryta tablets, an oral, once-daily therapy for SCD. It also evaluates the safety and pharmacokinetics of single and multiple doses of Oxbryta in a Phase II a clinical trial of adolescent and pediatric patients with SCD.

