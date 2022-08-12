Wedbush Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Sutro Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO)

Sutro Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO – Get Rating) – Wedbush lifted their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for Sutro Biopharma in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 9th. Wedbush analyst D. Nierengarten now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.73) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.84). The consensus estimate for Sutro Biopharma’s current full-year earnings is ($3.27) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Sutro Biopharma’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.56) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.63) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.30) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.36) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($2.52) EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on STRO. HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of Sutro Biopharma from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Sutro Biopharma in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Sutro Biopharma to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, July 4th.

Sutro Biopharma Stock Performance

Shares of STRO opened at $6.80 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 7.44, a quick ratio of 5.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $319.15 million, a P/E ratio of -2.35 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.78. Sutro Biopharma has a 12-month low of $3.33 and a 12-month high of $23.70.

Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by ($0.09). Sutro Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 55.57% and a negative net margin of 252.33%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sutro Biopharma

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of STRO. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Sutro Biopharma by 71.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 72,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after purchasing an additional 30,437 shares during the period. Connective Portfolio Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sutro Biopharma in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $527,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Sutro Biopharma by 251.3% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 6,252 shares during the period. Suvretta Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Sutro Biopharma by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 2,437,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,274,000 after purchasing an additional 204,100 shares during the period. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Sutro Biopharma in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,122,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.68% of the company’s stock.

About Sutro Biopharma

Sutro Biopharma, Inc operates as clinical stage drug discovery, development, and manufacturing company. It focuses on creating protein therapeutics for cancer and autoimmune disorders through integrated cell-free protein synthesis and site-specific conjugation platform, XpressCF+.The company's product candidates include STRO-001, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) directed against the cancer target CD74 for patients with multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphoma that is in Phase 1 clinical trials; and STRO-002, an ADC directed against folate receptor-alpha for patients with ovarian and endometrial cancers, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials.

