Wedbush Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRR)

TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRR – Get Rating) – Analysts at Wedbush boosted their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of TCR2 Therapeutics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, August 8th. Wedbush analyst D. Nierengarten now expects that the company will earn ($0.36) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.37). The consensus estimate for TCR2 Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($2.89) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for TCR2 Therapeutics’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.36) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.29) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.37) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.38) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.29) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.29) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.33) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.10) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.99) EPS.

TCR2 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.78) by ($0.04).

TCR2 Therapeutics Stock Performance

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on TCR2 Therapeutics from $23.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on TCR2 Therapeutics from $19.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of TCR2 Therapeutics in a research report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TCR2 Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.38.

TCR2 Therapeutics stock opened at $3.63 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $139.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.21 and a beta of 1.78. TCR2 Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $2.07 and a 52-week high of $19.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.76.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TCR2 Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TCRR. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in TCR2 Therapeutics by 1,166.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,229,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,728,000 after buying an additional 1,132,206 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in TCR2 Therapeutics by 360.2% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 891,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,156,000 after buying an additional 698,100 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics by 3,250.7% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 479,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,322,000 after purchasing an additional 465,207 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $1,631,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics by 622.1% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 288,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $795,000 after purchasing an additional 248,200 shares during the last quarter. 82.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TCR2 Therapeutics Company Profile

TCR2 Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, focuses on developing novel T cell receptor (TCR) therapies for patients suffering from cancer. The company's lead product candidates include gavo-cel, a mono TCR Fusion Construct T cells (TRuC-T cells) targeting mesothelin positive solid tumors, which is in phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), ovarian cancer, malignant pleural/peritoneal mesothelioma, and cholangiocarcinoma.

