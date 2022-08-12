Wedbush Comments on Chinook Therapeutics, Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:KDNY)

Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDNY – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Wedbush decreased their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Chinook Therapeutics in a research note issued on Tuesday, August 9th. Wedbush analyst L. Chico now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.65) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.62). The consensus estimate for Chinook Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($2.49) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Chinook Therapeutics’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.70) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.46) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.68) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.69) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.66) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.68) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.70) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.99) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($2.21) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.56) EPS.

Get Chinook Therapeutics alerts:

Chinook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KDNY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.61). Chinook Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 170.15% and a negative return on equity of 22.18%.

Chinook Therapeutics Stock Down 2.5 %

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on KDNY. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Chinook Therapeutics from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Chinook Therapeutics in a report on Monday, June 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock.

Chinook Therapeutics stock opened at $19.99 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of -11.76 and a beta of 0.03. Chinook Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $10.48 and a 52-week high of $21.11. The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.58.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chinook Therapeutics

In related news, insider Andrew James King sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.09, for a total value of $90,450.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $106,676.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 23.38% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in shares of Chinook Therapeutics by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 11,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P grew its position in Chinook Therapeutics by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 41,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $721,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Chinook Therapeutics by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 217,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,552,000 after purchasing an additional 1,373 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in Chinook Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Chinook Therapeutics by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 350,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,731,000 after purchasing an additional 2,113 shares during the last quarter. 84.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chinook Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Chinook Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of precision medicines for kidney diseases. The company's lead clinical program is atrasentan, a Phase III endothelin receptor antagonist for the treatment of IgA nephropathy and other proteinuric glomerular diseases.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Chinook Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chinook Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.