Wedbush Comments on Denali Therapeutics Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:DNLI)

Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Wedbush lowered their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for Denali Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 9th. Wedbush analyst L. Chico now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.77) for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.71). The consensus estimate for Denali Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($2.66) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Denali Therapeutics’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.80) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.58) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.78) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.78) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.79) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.80) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($3.14) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($3.28) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($2.32) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.82) EPS.

Get Denali Therapeutics alerts:

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $52.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.66 million. Denali Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 30.06% and a negative net margin of 252.50%. Denali Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 129.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.50) earnings per share.

Denali Therapeutics Price Performance

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Denali Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Denali Therapeutics from $99.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Denali Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.29.

Shares of DNLI stock opened at $38.48 on Thursday. Denali Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $20.24 and a 12-month high of $56.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.59 and a beta of 1.66. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.35.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DNLI. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 280.9% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,382 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 46.7% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 414.0% during the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 1,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 1,569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 34.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.32% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Marc Tessier-Lavigne sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.61, for a total value of $712,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,950,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,452,177.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 12.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Denali Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates for neurodegenerative diseases in the United States. It offers leucine-rich repeat kinase 2 (LRRK2) inhibitor product candidate, including BIIB122/DNL151, a small molecule inhibitor, which is in phase I and phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of Parkinson's disease.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Denali Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denali Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.