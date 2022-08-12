Wedbush Equities Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STOK)

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STOK – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Wedbush increased their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for Stoke Therapeutics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, August 8th. Wedbush analyst L. Chico now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.70) for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.72). The consensus estimate for Stoke Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($2.80) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Stoke Therapeutics’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.73) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.71) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.70) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.71) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.73) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.67) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.81) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.61) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($2.59) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.68) EPS.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Stoke Therapeutics from $65.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on Stoke Therapeutics from $68.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Stoke Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.17.

Stoke Therapeutics Stock Down 7.8 %

Shares of STOK stock opened at $20.78 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.02. The firm has a market cap of $813.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.05 and a beta of 0.58. Stoke Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $9.55 and a 12 month high of $33.06.

Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($1.27). The company had revenue of $3.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.00 million.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Stoke Therapeutics

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Stoke Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Stoke Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Stoke Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of Stoke Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 207.1% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.87% of the company’s stock.

Stoke Therapeutics Company Profile

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc, an early-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel antisense oligonucleotide (ASO) medicines to treat the underlying causes of severe genetic diseases in the United States. The company utilizes its proprietary Targeted Augmentation of Nuclear Gene Output to design ASOs to precisely upregulate protein expression.

