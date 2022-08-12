Wedbush Increases Consensus Cloud Solutions (NASDAQ:CCSI) Price Target to $67.00

Consensus Cloud Solutions (NASDAQ:CCSI – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Wedbush from $56.00 to $67.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Wedbush also issued estimates for Consensus Cloud Solutions’ Q4 2022 earnings at $1.40 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.44 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.48 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.87 EPS.

Separately, Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th.

Consensus Cloud Solutions Stock Up 0.3 %

Consensus Cloud Solutions stock opened at 56.07 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is 48.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is 52.83. Consensus Cloud Solutions has a 1-year low of 34.81 and a 1-year high of 69.31.

Insider Buying and Selling at Consensus Cloud Solutions

Consensus Cloud Solutions ( NASDAQ:CCSI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported 1.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of 1.29 by -0.20. The company had revenue of 90.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of 90.94 million. Consensus Cloud Solutions had a return on equity of 52.47% and a net margin of 15.78%. Consensus Cloud Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Consensus Cloud Solutions will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Elaine Healy purchased 1,000 shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of 38.52 per share, for a total transaction of 38,520.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately 38,520. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 18.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Consensus Cloud Solutions

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in Consensus Cloud Solutions in the first quarter worth $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions by 214.0% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions during the first quarter valued at $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.76% of the company’s stock.

About Consensus Cloud Solutions

(Get Rating)

Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information delivery services with a software-as-a-service platform worldwide. Its products and solutions include eFax, an online faxing solution, as well as MyFax, MetroFax, Sfax, SRfax, and other brands; eFax Corporate, a digital cloud-fax technology; jsign, which provides electronic and digital signature solutions; Unite, a single platform that allows the user to choose between several protocols to send and receive healthcare information in an environment that can integrate into an existing electronic health record (EHR) system or stand-alone if no EHR is present; Signal, a solution that integrates with a hospital's EHR system and uses rules-based triggering logic to automatically send admit, discharge, and transfer notifications using cloud fax and direct secure messaging technology; and Clarity that transforms unstructured documents into structured actionable data.

