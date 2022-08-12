Wedbush Trims RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) Target Price to $5.00

RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL – Get Rating) had its price target cut by research analysts at Wedbush from $10.00 to $5.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Wedbush’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 58.23% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of RealReal from $8.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of RealReal in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Raymond James started coverage on shares of RealReal in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of RealReal from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of RealReal from $12.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, RealReal has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.36.

Shares of REAL opened at $3.16 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $298.22 million, a P/E ratio of -1.34 and a beta of 2.30. RealReal has a 12-month low of $2.12 and a 12-month high of $17.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.38.

RealReal ( NASDAQ:REAL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.03. RealReal had a negative net margin of 38.93% and a negative return on equity of 565.71%. The company had revenue of $154.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.64) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that RealReal will post -2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other RealReal news, CEO Julie Wainwright sold 16,870 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.06, for a total value of $51,622.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,611,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,992,169.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other RealReal news, CEO Julie Wainwright sold 16,870 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.06, for a total value of $51,622.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,611,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,992,169.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Levesque Rati Sahi sold 11,744 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.06, for a total value of $35,936.64. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 710,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,173,291.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 68,995 shares of company stock worth $202,532. Corporate insiders own 13.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of RealReal by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,442,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,035,000 after purchasing an additional 217,186 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its position in RealReal by 50.5% in the 4th quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 2,477,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,767,000 after acquiring an additional 831,610 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in RealReal by 332.7% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,364,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,450,000 after acquiring an additional 1,817,899 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in RealReal by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,253,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,360,000 after acquiring an additional 94,666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in RealReal by 51.9% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,160,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,378,000 after acquiring an additional 737,695 shares in the last quarter. 89.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The RealReal, Inc operates an online marketplace for consigned luxury goods in the United State. It offers various product categories, including women's, men's, kids', jewelry and watches, and home and art products. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

